Matters of the State: Tax cut negotiations; Session breakdown

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Matters of the State, we sit down with the architect behind the sales tax cut.

Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) provides a glimpse into the negotiations that went into the final version of the tax cut, as well as the crafting of the budget and a bill that was inspired by a family tragedy.

You can watch our full conversation with Rep. Karr here:

Statehouse reporter Austin Goss and Joe Sneve from The Dakota Scout break down the legislative session, including the inner workings of the House and Senate, Gov. Noem’s legislative agenda, and what to expect leading up to Veto Day.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

