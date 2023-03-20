O’Brien County authorities investigating house fire, reward being offered

PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KTIV) - A reward is being offered for information about a suspicious house fire in northwest Iowa.

The O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fire that happened back in February 2023 at a farm acreage at 3730 Roosevelt Ave, located northwest of Primghar, Iowa. Authorities say a fire was reported on Feb. 10 at about 2:25 a.m. at the vacant house on the property. By the time authorities received the report, the house was fully engulfed in fire.

The house and its contents were considered a total loss and the cause of the fire is being investigated. Authorities say no electricity was going to the acreage at the time of the fire.

The O’Brien County Crime Dusters program says a $500 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information on this fire that leads to the arrest and conviction of the offender. Tips can be provided to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office at (712) 957-3415, or by going to www.obriencountysheriff.com.

