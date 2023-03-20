Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE

PILGER, Neb. (KTIV) - Dozens of minors were cited after the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to an underage drinking party at a Willer’s Cove lake residence, southwest of Pilger.

Upon arriving, the sheriff’s office said they found a large presence of minors inside the residence consuming alcoholic beverages. Authorities say the host of the party voluntarily came to the front door and allowed entry into the residence.

The report says about 41 minors ages 17 to 20 were cited for Minor in Possession/Consumption of Alcoholic Liquor.

The host has been cited for aiding and abetting.

