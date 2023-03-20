Registered sex offender gets 5 years in prison

SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - A registered sex offender in northwest Iowa was sentenced to prison after failing registry requirements.

Court documents state on March 20, 2023, Nathen Teneyck, from Carroll, Iowa, was convicted of Failure to Comply with Sex Offender Registry Requirements. Following this conviction, Teneyck is to serve five years in prison.

Authorities claim Teneyck failed to comply with sexual offender registry requirements back on Feb. 13, 2023. They say he failed to register his new living address after moving to a new residence. Under Iowa law, Teneyck was required to notify local law enforcement of the new address within five days of the move. Authorities say he did not do this.

Teneyck has a history of sex offender registration violations. In 2017 and 2020 he faced similar allegations.

