Temperatures to stay close to average as a shower chance moves in

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A cold front moved in today bringing with it cooler air that was especially felt in northern Siouxland although highs in southern Siouxland were still able to go into the mid 50s.

Lows tonight will be close to average as clouds will be on the increase with lows near 30 degrees.

Clouds will dominate the region on Tuesday and that could lead to some drizzle developing or even some afternoon light rain showers with highs in the upper 40s with a southeast wind at 10 to 20 miles per hour.

That system should move out Tuesday night and we’ll see a partly cloudy sky on Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s.

Wednesday night could bring some more moisture into the region and a light mix could become possible with lows in the upper 20s.

There’s a chance that light mix will linger into Thursday morning before a mostly cloudy sky will continue into the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

Friday is looking like a quieter day with highs in the upper 40s under partly sunny skies.

Does our weather pattern stay active into the weekend?

