Twice As Nice: Dakota Valley welcomed home to celebration with family & friends

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - 53 straight wins... no losses... and back to back state titles.

That’s the updated list of recent accomplishments for the Dakota Valley Panthers after their Class A South Dakota state championship victory Saturday night.

On Sunday afternoon, the players and coaches were welcomed home from Sioux Falls with a gym full of Panther fans.

Head coach Jason Kleis took some time and thanked everyone for their dedication and commitment on and off the court, and that includes all those who cheered from the stands.

“You know, last night was nuts. The support that we had at the premier center. They were super loud, we were playing a team from Sioux Falls we needed the support and then fans coming out today again on a Sunday afternoon, everybody is excited about this team and what they’ve accomplished rightfully so,” said Jason Kleis, Dakota Valley head coach.

The seniors were invited to stand and be recognized for their contributions to the wildly successful panther basketball program. A handful of players spoke and shared their gratitude towards the fans, their coaches, and their teammates.

Most players reflected on the year and thanked everyone for the role they played in the team’s undefeated season. Jaxon Hennies, a senior on the team shared what these past 4 year have meant to him.

“The times we’ve competed with each other in practice almost got in fights playing in pick up games, the love for the game. The friendships and relationships that we’ve built with each other it’s fun to have,” said Jaxon Hennies, Dakota Valley senior guard.

Hennies also thanked his coaches for being great mentors. And when coach Kleis talked about where the streak goes from here, he jokingly said he’s going to need to catch up on sleep before he even thinks about next season.

