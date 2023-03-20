U.S. 75 between Hinton and Merrill to be under construction until August

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Drivers traveling between Hinton and Merrill, Iowa will soon have to deal with some major construction.

Starting the morning of Monday, March 27, the Iowa DOT says there will be lane closures on U.S. 75 in Plymouth County. DOT officials say the construction is expected to go until at least Aug 6.

On April 12, the Iowa DOT plans to switch northbound traffic on U.S. 75 between Hinton and Merrill onto the southbound lanes in a head-to-head traffic pattern.

Until the project is complete, drivers won’t be able to make left turns in the construction zone.

