Veteran shares his therapy ducks with senior center

Ducks were shared with seniors in an assisted living center in New Jersey. (Credit: WPVI via CNN Newsource)
By WPVI Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) - A veteran from New Jersey shared his love for birds with a group of seniors at an assisted living facility on Sunday.

“I like animals, and they’re my buddies,” resident Dolores Lombardo said. “I was brought up on a farm.”

Jeremy Piatt is disabled and suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder. Piatt and his fiancée bought and raised birds as emotional support animals.

Piatt said they started out with chickens and then started raising ducks.

“A couple of ducks grew into about almost 30 now,” he said.

Now, he travels around and shares two of his therapy ducks with senior citizens.

“PTSD is kind of a thorn in a person’s side, and I’ve been struggling with work. And I believe that this is my calling to share my love with animals with other people,” Piatt said.

Piatt shares his experiences with his therapy ducks on Instagram.

Copyright 2023 WPVI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sheriff: Iowa man jailed after going 110 mph in a 55 mph zone
Storm Lake police: Suspects obtained nearly $10K with check fraud scheme
Only minor injuries were received, authorities report.
South Dakota Highway Patrol: ‘Slow down!’
The South Dakota Highway Patrol shared photos of a more than 20-vehicle pileup on I-90 near...
SD Highway Patrol reports large pileup on I-90 Friday night
A woman posing as an employee for Child Protective Services allegedly kidnapped a girl in...
Woman accused of posing as Child Protective Services worker to take baby

Latest News

FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker kidnapped in Niger released after 6 years
FILE - The shooting happened on the Lamar High School campus in Arlington, Texas, outside a...
Officials: 2 hurt after shooting at Texas school
FILE - Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin enter a hall...
Putin welcomes China’s Xi at Kremlin amid Ukraine war
South Carolina Senators hear from the parents of people who died from fentanyl overdose on Jan....
With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties
Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over...
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California