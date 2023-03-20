VIP Gymnastics overcomes obstacles to host state gymnastics meet in North Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -For the first time ever North Sioux City played host to the South Dakota state club gymnastics meet.

Obstacles and gymnastics typically go hand in hand, but meet organizers had to fights through some unforeseen circumstances to make the event happen.

”We had a lot of different obstacles to overcome, and out team managed everything really well, the biggest thing was the weather. One whole side of the state, the interstate closed,” said Alisha Dykstra, the meet director and is the co-founder of VIP Gymnastics in North Sioux.

VIP Gymnastics was founded five years ago and this weekend they got a chance to show off their club’s amazing growth at the meet and fortunately most clubs made it despite this week’s bad weather.

“When we first started, a lot of the kids that you’re seeing today were just in our preschool class, so they started in our mommy and me class, or our preschool classes and now to see them out on the competition floor that’s my favorite part and why I do this sport,” said Alisha.

VIP Gymnastics was a creation of a mother daughter duo that share the same passion for the sport.

But years before it was founded, Val was able to do what any great gymnast does and overcome an obstacle placed before her.

“About 10 years ago is when I discover I had carcinoid cancer, it was stage 4. It was in my liver, it was in my lymph nodes, it was in my intestines,” said Val Dykstra, the Co-owner of VIP Gymnastics.

Val never dreamt she would be standing here today watching her daughter accomplish her dream of coaching the next generation of gymnasts.

“Had I only lived 5 years, I had never been able to see this dream, watching Alisha on Friday push through, she handled it like a trooper, and I was like thank God,” said Val.

Alisha hopes North Sioux City can play host to meets in the future to give Siouxland talent a stage to shine.

The two-day long meet ended today, and VIP Gymnastics finished second.

