$500K splash pad coming to Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City will see a major upgrade on its west side as a new $500,000 splash pad is on the way after the city council approved plans Monday night.

“More splash pads around Sioux City would be awesome,” Sioux City resident Anthony Surber said.

The splash pad attractions have proved to be a success. So much so, the new project will be modeled after one of the city’s most popular at Leeds Park.

The city answered requests from west side residents and approved for the project to start construction this spring at Headington park on Isabella Street.

“Headington Park is already a really good park, but this makes it a great park and it draws people even more not only from just the the surrounding neighborhood, but all neighborhoods in the area,” Parks Director Matt Salvatore said.

The park currently has a lot of open space, and Mayor Bob Scott said the park needed some attention.

“I think it’ll be a good use of that park. That’s been a very underutilized park a beautiful piece of ground. And we do need to do something to get a little more activity in that park,” Scott said.

$400 thousand dollars of the budget will be used on the splash pad and the additional 100 thousand will be used on restrooms. This is something the park currently doesn’t have.

“It would give a lot more opportunity to more kids to get around and get off the streets " Surber said.

Bids for park construction will be due by April 18th. The hope is for construction to start this spring.

