Crews respond to hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA

By Brandon Martin
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MERRILL, Iowa (KTIV) - Several fire crews are on the scene of a large fire at a hog confinement building near Merrill, Iowa.

According to Le Mars Fire-Rescue Chief David Schipper, the fire happened Tuesday, March 21 about two miles northwest of Merrill at 27857 C-38.

Crews got to the scene around 11:30 a.m. and found two large hog buildings as well as one smaller building on fire. According to officials, there were no hogs in the buildings at the time of the fire.

Akron, Hinton, Merrill, and Le Mars all responded to the fire, and the cause is still under investigation.

