Daily fare option now available for Sioux City Transit riders

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City City Council voted to approve a new daily bus fare for the Sioux City Transit System, Monday night.

The daily pass will let riders take multiple rides during a single day at a reduced rate. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said the city already has a monthly pass, but a *daily* pass was something that had interest at public hearings.

He said the transit system is trying its best to be an accessible option.

“We put in that mini route down around Seaboard Triumph and those type of things, I think they do listen to what the need is in the community, can we do more probably, but it’s just difficult because of how much money it takes to run buses all over town for any length of time,” Scott said.

The daily pass will let riders take multiple rides during a single day at a reduced rate. It will cost $5 for adults, $4 for students, and $4 for seniors and the disabled.

