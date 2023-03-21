Former Norfolk, NE fire marshal appointed as state’s Fire Marshal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KTIV) - At the end of February, the State of Nebraska appointed its new Fire Marshal, who served for more than 25 years right here in Siouxland: former Norfolk Fire Marshal Scott Cordes.

”The goal is no different than it would’ve been in Norfolk,” said Cordes. “You want to serve the citizens in the manner that they deserve. In a high-quality way, in a professional manner. And the taxpayers deserve that from their public servants, so that’s what I intend to do, and lead in that manner.”

Cordes actually worked in the fire marshal’s office for 10 years before coming to Norfolk. From there, he worked his way up from assistant fire chief to fire chief, to public safety director, and city fire marshal.

As the fire marshal, Cordes will work with Governor Jim Pillen and departments across the state to enforce fire safety regulations at public facilities and investigate fires. He says his experience in Norfolk was great preparation for this new role.

”Doing the work that the deputy fire marshals have to do out in the field, having tasted that and experienced that gives you a good appreciation as the agency director on what those folks are encountering when they’re out there,” said Cordes. “You know, if you haven’t tasted that, if you haven’t done those things, it’s hard to fully understand. Fortunately, I got to do that as the city fire marshal in Norfolk.”

Traveling to various departments across the state is a big part of Cordes’ job. Just this week he’ll visit Grand Island, Kearney and Omaha. However, he says he hopes to visit Norfolk frequently to see the people he built relationships with.

