Healthbeat 4: Updated guidelines qualify more people for weight-loss surgery

By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are more people eligible for weight-loss surgery than those who choose to get it.

Two minimally invasive procedures could help someone lose maximum weight. Both gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy are ways to shave off pounds within a year’s time.

“Sleeve Gastrectomy or many people refer to it as the sleeve, and the other is a more traditional surgery called gastric bypass. We do both of those surgeries laparoscopically. Both are minimally invasive. The sleeve surgery is now same day. So patients come and go the very same day and are often back to work and one to two weeks. Gastric bypass surgery, slightly more invasive. The patients stay one night in the hospital and usually back to work in about two weeks,” said Dr. William Rizk, CNOS General/Bariatric Surgeon.

These two surgeries change the signals between the stomach and brain, making you feel less hungry and more full. The surgeons at CNOS say people aren’t taking advantage of these surgeries when they should.

“I will tell people that the earlier that you have it you may have a quicker recovery and that I don’t want people to wait for it to be their last resort. I think if you have problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or notice that your waist becoming an issue is something that you know, you’re never too young to really have it. And you’re going to enjoy many years of life afterward with it,” said Dr. James Hegvik, CNOS General/Batriatric Surgeon.

Updated guidelines lower the body mass index requirement for BMI. People with a BMI of 35 or greater now qualify for weight loss surgery or without the presence of any obesity-related conditions if you are not using insurance. If you do have an obesity health-related condition, the BMI range of 30 to 34.9 qualifies you.

The goal CNOS says, is to prevent Americans from developing health conditions while tearing away at the stigma around weight loss surgery.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series
Multiple fire departments were at a hog confinement fire Tuesday.
Multiple departments battle hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement

Latest News

Univ. of Iowa Hospitals to no longer require face masks
NARCAN Nasal Spray by ADAPT Pharma, Inc.
Narcan to be made available throughout Spirit Lake, IA school buildings
Hollie Fahrendholz lives with a sensation that her heart is skipping a beat --- because it...
Healthbeat 4: Sioux City woman describes living with an extra heartbeat
A voluntary recall was issued for two varieties of pot roast meals “due to the presence of an...
Certain Hy-Vee Pharmacies to start offering ‘test-to-treat’ services for COVID-19, flu