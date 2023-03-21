Healthbeat 4: Updated guidelines qualify more people for weight-loss surgery

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - There are more people eligible for weight-loss surgery than those who choose to get it.

Two minimally invasive procedures could help someone lose maximum weight. Both gastric bypass and sleeve gastrectomy are ways to shave off pounds within a year’s time.

“Sleeve Gastrectomy or many people refer to it as the sleeve, and the other is a more traditional surgery called gastric bypass. We do both of those surgeries laparoscopically. Both are minimally invasive. The sleeve surgery is now same day. So patients come and go the very same day and are often back to work and one to two weeks. Gastric bypass surgery, slightly more invasive. The patients stay one night in the hospital and usually back to work in about two weeks,” said Dr. William Rizk, CNOS General/Bariatric Surgeon.

These two surgeries change the signals between the stomach and brain, making you feel less hungry and more full. The surgeons at CNOS say people aren’t taking advantage of these surgeries when they should.

“I will tell people that the earlier that you have it you may have a quicker recovery and that I don’t want people to wait for it to be their last resort. I think if you have problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, or notice that your waist becoming an issue is something that you know, you’re never too young to really have it. And you’re going to enjoy many years of life afterward with it,” said Dr. James Hegvik, CNOS General/Batriatric Surgeon.

Updated guidelines lower the body mass index requirement for BMI. People with a BMI of 35 or greater now qualify for weight loss surgery or without the presence of any obesity-related conditions if you are not using insurance. If you do have an obesity health-related condition, the BMI range of 30 to 34.9 qualifies you.

The goal CNOS says, is to prevent Americans from developing health conditions while tearing away at the stigma around weight loss surgery.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.