Hospers man sentenced for sexual abuse, indecent contact charges

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man involved with several sexual abuse investigations in Iowa and Minnesota has been sentenced to prison.

According to the Sioux County Attorney, 68-year-old James Hanno of Hospers, Iowa was sentenced for one charge of indecent contact with a child and one charge of third-degree sexual abuse. On March 20, Hanno’s no-contest plea was accepted by the court and he received a 10-year sentence for the sexual abuse charge and a 2-year sentence for the indecent contact charge.

Authorities say they started investigating back in January 2022 after the Sioux County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office got word that Hanno was a suspect in a sexual abuse investigation in Minnesota. After investigating further, Hanno became the main suspect in sexual abuse cases in O’Brien and Sioux Counties that involved two minors.

The sexual abuse charge stemmed from the O’Brien County investigation, and the indecent contact charge stemmed from the Sioux County investigation.

Hanno has been ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and is to be on a special lifetime parole sentence after release.

