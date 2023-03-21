Hospers man sentenced for sexual abuse, indecent contact charges

Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people conflicted with the school’s beliefs and LeSage’s discrimination.(Pixabay via MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man involved with several sexual abuse investigations in Iowa and Minnesota has been sentenced to prison.

According to the Sioux County Attorney, 68-year-old James Hanno of Hospers, Iowa was sentenced for one charge of indecent contact with a child and one charge of third-degree sexual abuse. On March 20, Hanno’s no-contest plea was accepted by the court and he received a 10-year sentence for the sexual abuse charge and a 2-year sentence for the indecent contact charge.

Authorities say they started investigating back in January 2022 after the Sioux County, Iowa Sheriff’s Office got word that Hanno was a suspect in a sexual abuse investigation in Minnesota. After investigating further, Hanno became the main suspect in sexual abuse cases in O’Brien and Sioux Counties that involved two minors.

The sexual abuse charge stemmed from the O’Brien County investigation, and the indecent contact charge stemmed from the Sioux County investigation.

Hanno has been ordered to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life and is to be on a special lifetime parole sentence after release.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series
Nathan Teneyck
Registered sex offender gets 5 years in prison
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement

Latest News

Visible flames could be seen from a pickup that caught fire west of Yankton.
No injuries after pickup fire near Yankton, SD
Several eastern Iowa schools hit with ‘swatting’ calls
Dog Walk Forecast: Junior
Dog Walk Forecast: Junior
Nice spring day ahead, but we could see some light rain later today.
Nice spring day ahead, but we could see some light rain later today.