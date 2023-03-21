Iowa House to vote on bill restricting carbon capture pipelines

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It all comes down to ethanol, a product of corn. Pipeline supporters say ethanol production will leave the state if carbon capture is blocked.

In other words, ethanol production would continue as normal across the region, but corn farmers would need to send their corn out of state-- to plants that use pipelines to sequester excess carbon dioxide.

And, that would cost them money if they want to stay competitive. The Iowa Renewable Fuels Association says a 1,000 acre corn farm would lose $43,000 each year if a bill to effectively ban carbon capture pipelines passes the General Assembly.

“And then in phase two, we’re modeling that it’s about another billion dollars a year in lost economic activity based on the farm level impacts,” said David Miller, a researcher at Decision Innovation Solutions.

Supporters of the bill say there should be strong restrictions on the pipelines because they intend to use eminent domain to get them installed.

The pipelines are for-profit, and those who support the bill argue eminent domain should not be used for those type of projects. They also say the study’s premise is flawed, because it assumes other states would still adopt the pipelines even without Iowa participating.

“It says that Iowa would say no to the carbon pipelines, and then all of the other surrounding states would say, yes, they have to get through Iowa to get to North Dakota or Illinois. So the very fact that Iowa would say no, and all the other states say yes, is really unrealistic, you’d have to figure out a way around Iowa,” said Jessica Mazour, a Sierra Club conservation program coordinator.

Steven Holt, a Republican representing Denison, Iowa, will manage the bill’s vote in the House on Wednesday.

He says he’s not anti-pipeline, but he believes eminent domain should not be used because the pipelines aren’t traditional “public projects” like roads or utility lines.

“And as I’ve said before, I think there’s a difference between public use and public benefit. And I don’t think that this fits the definition of how I believe eminent domain should be used (for) CO2 pipeline projects,” said Holt.

Holt believes the bill is likely to pass, though he expects unnamed amendments to pass along with it. To become law, the bill would need to pass the state House and Senate, and then be signed into law by the governor.

Here’s what Representative Holt says the bill would do. It would prevent the state from authorizing carbon pipelines unless 90% of impacted landowners signed on voluntarily.

It would prevent the pipelines from going online until the federal government issues expected rules about its safety. Finally - the bill would require the pipelines to comply with local ordinances passed by city or county governments.

