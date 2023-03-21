Light showers and patchy fog possible into early Wednesday morning

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Clouds were thickening as the day went along and that could lead to a slight chance of sprinkles or light showers this evening along with patchy fog, especially in eastern Siouxland as lows go down to around 30 degrees.

Thursday could start off with some of those same clouds but we should see some clearing as we head into the afternoon with highs in the upper 40s and a northwesterly breeze at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Wednesday night brings in another chance of precipitation but this is going to be a better chance and the precipitation will be a bit heavier.

It will be a combination of some rain and snow that moves in Wednesday night and as temperatures dip a bit below 30 degree we could even see a bit of light freezing rain as well.

If the snow gets heavy enough, we could see just a bit of slushy accumulation, especially in northern Siouxland.

That system moves out by very early Thursday morning and then we’ll once again see some clearing as we head into the afternoon with highs in the low 40s.

We’ll warm up a bit better on Friday as highs top out near 50 degrees under partly cloudy skies.

Does our weather pattern stay active into the weekend?

