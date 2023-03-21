Man gets 5 years in prison for failing sex offender registry requirements

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man from northwest Iowa has been sentenced to five years in prison for not fulfilling sex offender registry requirements.

According to the Sac County Attorney’s Office, Michael Kruckenberg of Sac City, Iowa was convicted of failure to comply with sex offender registry requirements. Kruckenberg was convicted on March 20 and the judge immediately ordered him to begin serving five years in state prison.

In January, law enforcement learned that Kruckenberg was no longer living at the address listed in the sex offender registration database. He was listed as living in a Sac City residence, but law enforcement learned that he had moved to a different address in Sac City and was often staying at residences in Lytton and Sioux City as well.

In 2015 and 2017, authorities say Kruckenberg was convicted of failing to comply with sex offender requirements. Both incidents occurred in Arkansas.

