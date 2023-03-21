Morningside baseball gets sweep over Jamestown to start GPAC conference play

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The college baseball season continues to heat up as local teams return to their home fields after spending the beginning stretch of the season on the road.

The Morningside Mustangs are back in action as they return to Sioux City to open GPAC conference play.

The Mustangs jumped out to a strong start with a 2-0 lead. Jayson Willers hit two home runs during the game, while Alex Calabrese also added a homer in the bottom of the third. Brian Garcia turned on the jets for a stolen base eventually coming home to score to make it 7-2 in the third inning.

The Mustangs took both wins in the doubleheader to go to 15-5 overall.

Final Scores:

Game one: Morningside 7, Jamestown 2

Game two: Morningside 10, Jamestown 7

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.