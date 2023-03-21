Nice spring day ahead, but we could see some light rain later today.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning we are all sitting in the 20s and 30s all across the region, with our wind out of the east at around 5 to 10 miles per hour. That calm wind is still making it feel like we are in the low to mid-20s all across the area.

Today, our highs will be in the 40s and 50s all across the region with partly cloudy skies, but by the afternoon, clouds will move in, making it a mostly cloudy afternoon. The wind will also start to come from the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Then this evening we could see some light drizzle to light rain in eastern Siouxland.

Tonight, we could still see a chance of light rain east of I-29, but for the most part, we will see a mostly cloudy night. Temperatures are forecasted to fall into the 20s and 30s with our wind out of the southeast at 10 to 20 miles per hour, then shifting to come out of the northwest.

Wednesday will be another nice spring day in the region, with mostly sunny to partly sunny conditions as highs get into the 40s and 50s all across Siouxland. The only issue for Wednesday is the chance of overnight rain and snow moving into the region. Right now, the heavy snow seems to be staying to the north. We will continue to keep you updated as we get closer to Wednesday night.

I have all the details in the attached video, with the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

