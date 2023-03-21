No injuries after pickup fire near Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A pickup went up in flames this weekend near Yankton, South Dakota.

The Yankton Fire Department says the fire was reported west of Yankton Saturday at about 11:40 a.m. They say the fire started in the engine on the passenger side while the pickup was in use.

The two people inside the pickup were able to get out of the vehicle before getting hurt.

Visible flames could be seen from a pickup that caught fire west of Yankton. (Yankton Fire Department)

A single fire engine and one tanker were able to handle the pickup fire. (Yankton Fire Department)

