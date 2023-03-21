No injuries after pickup fire near Yankton, SD

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A pickup went up in flames this weekend near Yankton, South Dakota.

The Yankton Fire Department says the fire was reported west of Yankton Saturday at about 11:40 a.m. They say the fire started in the engine on the passenger side while the pickup was in use.

The two people inside the pickup were able to get out of the vehicle before getting hurt.

Visible flames could be seen from a pickup that caught fire west of Yankton.
Visible flames could be seen from a pickup that caught fire west of Yankton.(Yankton Fire Department)
A single fire engine and one tanker were able to handle the pickup fire.
A single fire engine and one tanker were able to handle the pickup fire.(Yankton Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series
Nathan Teneyck
Registered sex offender gets 5 years in prison
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement

Latest News

Lawyers allege the school fired McDorman because his belief in accepting all LGBTQ+ people...
Hospers man sentenced for sexual abuse, indecent contact charges
Several eastern Iowa schools hit with ‘swatting’ calls
Dog Walk Forecast: Junior
Dog Walk Forecast: Junior
Nice spring day ahead, but we could see some light rain later today.
Nice spring day ahead, but we could see some light rain later today.