Saudi Arabia frees American imprisoned over critical tweets

In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an...
In this photo provided by Ibrahim Almadi, Saad Ibrahim Almadi sits in a restaurant in an unidentified place, in the United States, in August 2021. Saudi Arabia has freed the Saudi-American citizen it had imprisoned more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince.(Ibrahim Almadi via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia on Monday freed an American citizen, a 72-year-old Florida retiree, it had imprisoned for more than a year over his old tweets critical of the kingdom’s crown prince, his son said.

Neither Saudi nor U.S. officials immediately confirmed the release of Saad Almadi, a longtime Florida, resident. But progress on his release had been rumored since last week.

Almadi on Monday night was at home with family members who live in Riyadh, said his son, Ibrahim Almadi, in the United States. Saudi officials dropped all charges against the elder Almadi, a dual U.S.-Saudi citizen. But it was not immediately clear whether the kingdom would lift a travel ban it had imposed to follow the prison sentence.

Saudi Arabia had sentenced Almadi last year to 16 years in prison, saying his critical tweets about how the kingdom was being governed amounted to terrorist acts against it.

As U.S. officials worked to win his release, and after President Joe Biden traveled to Saudi Arabia last summer in an attempt to improve relations with the oil-rich nation, a Saudi appeals court increased Almadi’s prison sentence to 19 years.

The case had been one of many alleged human rights abuses souring relations between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Biden.

Freedom Initiative, a U.S.-based group that advocates for detainees it says are unjustly detained in the Middle East, says least four U.S. citizens and one legal permanent resident already were detained in Saudi Arabia under travel bans, and that at least one other older U.S. citizen remains imprisoned. Many of the travel bans targeted dual citizens advocating for greater rights in the kingdom.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Sheriff: Iowa man jailed after going 110 mph in a 55 mph zone
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series
Nathan Teneyck
Registered sex offender gets 5 years in prison

Latest News

New splash pad coming to west side of Sioux City
Daily fare option now available for Sioux City Transit riders
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement
The Sioux City Council voted to allow daily bus fares
Daily fare option now available for Sioux City Transit riders