Several eastern Iowa schools hit with ‘swatting’ calls

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - Tuesday morning multiple eastern Iowa schools were victims of “swatting” calls, where people call in a fake threat to authorities.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Safety, school districts in North Liberty, Iowa City, Clinton, Davenport, Muscatine, Cerro Gordo County, Story County and Polk County all received swatting calls.

Public Safety has confirmed that none of these reported threats were credible and that there is no concern at this time.

Though nobody was hurt, the calls have caused disruption for some districts. The public high school in Clinton canceled classes Tuesday after receiving a swatting call that claimed there was an active shooter at the school. And in Muscatine, classes were disrupted because police officers had to sweep the entire high school to ensure everyone was safe.

“A fake threat was called into the Muscatine Police Department from outside of the state of Iowa,” Muscatine police and school officials said in a Facebook post. “The threat also referenced a staff member’s name that does not exist within our high school or district. Muscatine Police responded accordingly, swept the entire building, and once they informed us that there was no credible threat, we could resume the school day.”

The affected school districts say they are working with law enforcement to address and investigate these calls. In a press conference Monday morning, Public Safety officials said there were similarities to all the swatting calls. They said because of the similarities, there is reason to believe all these calls were made by the same entity or person.

KTIV reached out to the Sioux City Community School District and confirmed that they have not had any swatting calls on Tuesday. As of 11 a.m., there have been no reported swatting calls in western Iowa.

There have been similar incidents in other states in the last few months. Just recently, several Nebraska schools were hit by swatting calls.

