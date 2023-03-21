Yankton Middle School put on lockdown Tuesday morning

Yankton Middle School
Yankton Middle School(Yankton Fire Department)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - A school in Yankton, South Dakota was put on lockdown Tuesday morning after staff learned a student possibly had brought in a weapon.

The Yankton Police Department says at about 8:20 a.m. the staff at Yankton Middle School were alerted to comments stating a student had possibly brought a weapon to school. Staff were able to secure the suspected student and immediately contacted the school resource officer and the district superintendent.

The middle school was put into lockdown at about 8:20 a.m. while an investigation was conducted to ensure students and staff were safe. Police eventually determined that there was no weapon brought to the school and there were no direct threats toward students or staff. By 10:30 a.m. the lockdown was lifted.

Police say students involved in this investigation will be dealt with by the Yankton School District Staff and criminally for any violations of South Dakota Codified Law.

“Administration and staff from the Yankton School District followed all the correct procedures keeping the students and staff safe,” stated Chief of Police Jason Foote and Yankton Superintendent Dr. Wayne Kindle in a joint press release. “Thank you to all the parents who allowed both the Yankton School District and Law Enforcement to complete their investigation trusting us to make the right decisions for the safety of your kids.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

