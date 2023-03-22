Citizens voice concerns at Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting about Carbon Pipeline

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Questions about plans for a carbon capture pipeline in Woodbury County have prompted county leaders to convene a meeting with state lawmakers to get answers.

Those questions came during Tuesday’s county supervisors’ meeting.

County residents voiced concerns about the pipeline, and the possible use of the eminent domain to get the land needed to build the pipeline. Residents are also worried about the regulation of the pipeline, and the possibility of pipeline breaks.

“This agribusiness overreach continues to be exposed and opposed at public meetings legislative events, with pipeline opponents bringing up all kinds of issues. There are lots of reasons people are fighting the pipelines,” said Deborah Main, Sioux City Resident. “Should we be listening to everyday Iowans or pipeline profiteers?”

With Main’s concerns and others brought to the board, supervisors will team up with Plymouth and Monona Counties to host a roundtable with Siouxland lawmakers.

The roundtable will give residents a chance to talk one-on-one with state lawmakers and have their questions answered.

“A lot of the citizen’s concerns that come to our meeting really are legislative concerns and our job as a county is to represent our constituents and bring those concerns directly to the legislatures. Also to reassure the public that we are united with other counties in Iowa as far as protecting private property rights and we will be,” said Matthew Ung, Chairman of Woodbury County Board of Supervisors.

The roundtable will be held at the Woodbury County Courthouse, on April 7th, at 3:30 pm.

