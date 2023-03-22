The future of farming in Iowa

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Both the old and young agree: Farming is essentially a gamble.

”Well, everybody looks at the future. But there’s a lot of money involved, and there’s money and risk and farming is a gamble. And we have to take that risk,” said Haley Copenhaver, the secretary of the Hinton FFA chapter.

New and old generations of farmers converged with the business community in Le Mars Wednesday for the Chamber’s Ag Day. Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig said there’s so much uncertainty in farming, as others said, it’s a gamble. But Naig said the government can and should provide all the stability it can. That mostly comes in a piece of legislation called the “Farm Bill,” which has to be re-authorized by Congress this year.

Naig said Congress should continue to include crop insurance in the legislation. As one farmer put it, the insurance is government assistance meant to keep farms afloat for one more year if disaster strikes their crops.

”But let’s really drill down and say, you know, the things that bring the risk management tools like crop insurance to farmers, the things that allow us to invest in rural America, like broadband and housing,” said Secretary Naig.

Naig made recent trips to Asia, and he’ll go back this month to visit Vietnam and the Philippines. He said Iowa is the second largest exporting state in the nation, and those countries are emerging markets for our commodities. But to keep farming alive requires a new generation, one that relies on technology and science, something some Iowa farmers have admittedly been slow to take up.

Both young and old agree that the general public doesn’t understand just how much technology goes into modern-day farming. Automated machinery, drones and in-depth testing is the new wave. Even if some are slower to catch on.

“They’d rather see how it works by the neighbor first and then go from there. So yeah, so technology for some farmers, it’s a slower process to take over,” said Mark Lutsch, who was honored with a civic service award at the luncheon.

One idea that’s been slow to catch on is planting cover crops. Lutsch said those crops are planted after the traditional harvest season. It’s not popular in Iowa right now, but speakers at the luncheon said cover crops trap nitrogen leading to better primary crop yields.

“And in northwest Iowa, there’s not much cover crop around here. So learning about that was very interesting because I don’t have that experience that people have. And I’m also hoping to learn about the future and new technologies,” said Arik Burnett, the vice president of the Le Mars FFA chapter.

Both generations agree the agriculture community should do more educating. Informing the general public about the intense amount of work that goes from getting commodities from the farm to your fork.

This annual luncheon had been previously paused because of COVID-19, so Tuesday’s event was the first time they could have it in four years. Officials estimate 250 people attended.

