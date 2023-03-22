Madison County Sheriff warning residents of scam call impersonating law enforcement

scam alert
scam alert(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - Residents in Norfolk, Nebraska are being warned of a scam call going around that’s been impersonating local law enforcement.

Authorities say several residents have received calls this week from someone claiming to be a captain or lieutenant from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. In these calls, the scammer tells the victim they have a warrant or outstanding fine and directs them to get cash and go to a specific location. The victim is also told to stay on the phone the entire time.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office wants to stress that these are fraudulent calls. The sheriff’s office says they will never direct someone to get cash and go to a specific location. They say they do not conduct this type of business over the phone.

There are several signs that a phone call is a scam, they include:

  • No caller ID information is displayed on the recipient’s phone.
  • The recipient of the call is directed to get cash and then go somewhere other than a law enforcement office or station.
  • The recipient is directed to stay on the phone until the cash is turned over.
  • The caller volunteers some random personal information about the recipient, information that is readily available on social media.

Authorities say you should never give money in any form to someone who calls without verifying the information is true. A simple call to your nearest law enforcement agency will help you confirm the validity of the call.

