A new clubhouse is on the horizon for the Missouri River Boat Club

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Missouri River Boat Clubhouse along the Big Sioux River in Sioux City, has been closed for just over three years.

The club has been raising funds to rebuild a new clubhouse that is expected to cost anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000.

“That will guarantee basically it will never flood up here, because we are above the 500-year flood plain or even the 1,000-year flood plain, so with that said we’ve been working for the last two-and-a-half years raising money to construct a new clubhouse up here on top of the hill,” said Dennis Butler the Fleet Captain of the Missouri River Boat Club.

The old clubhouse has been susceptible to several floods over the years, that have caused heavy damage. Butler said the time for bandaging it up and making it work is over, it’s now time for a new and improved facility for the community.

“We’re open to the public, so we’ll have refreshments up here they can buy, and it benefits the public because basically there’s nothing out here in Riverside park that offers what we have to offer.”

This Saturday the club is hosting another fundraiser. The fundraiser will be at Doxx Warehouse Bar in Sioux City.

It is $45 per ticket for those bought ahead of time or $50 at the door. All of the money raised will go towards the construction of the new clubhouse.

The fundraiser will include free drinks, a catered buffet, and live music.

The club hopes to start construction once the ground thaws, they plan for the clubhouse to be ready by the time riders make their way to Sioux City for RAGBRAI.

A model of the clubhouse the Missouri River Boat Club would like to build.
A model of the clubhouse the Missouri River Boat Club would like to build.(Missouri River Boat Club)

