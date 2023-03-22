Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe

Animal care staff report some postpartum concerns with mother Zola
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed another zoo baby over the weekend.

Zoo officials announced Wednesday that Zola, an 8-year-old giraffe, had given birth to her first calf — a female — at 12:40 a.m. Sunday.

Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.(Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium)

Less than an hour later, at 1:30 a.m., the baby was standing. However, veterinary teams are still providing “around-the-clock care” for the calf.

“Mother Zola did not show the expected level of maternal care toward her calf despite a normal delivery,” according to the release from Henry Doorly. “The calf’s mother, Zola, is doing well with the Giraffe herd, but will continue under observation for any post-partum concerns.”

In the meantime, zoo officials say the giraffe’s father, 14-year-old Jawara, has played a vital role in sustaining the calf’s immune system as the veterinary care team works to intervene.

“Our team spends months preparing for animal births and for as many different outcomes as imaginable,” said Dr. Taylor Yaw, the zoo’s director of animal health. “In this case, as we monitored Mom and calf after the birth, we were able to make the decision to intervene. We provided nutrition and medical care to the calf, which included a plasma transfusion from father Jawara’s previously banked plasma. Our team is working to transition the calf to a bottle.”

The situation will mean that the Syd and Betty Cate Giraffe Herd Room at the zoo will closed to the public from time to time in order to care for the calf and allow for some quiet time.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments were at a hog confinement fire Tuesday.
Multiple departments battle hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series

Latest News

scam alert
Madison County Sheriff warning residents of scam call impersonating law enforcement
The overall project area for the Dodge Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Portion of Dodge Avenue to be closed starting in April
Dog Walk Forecast: Cooper
Dog Walk Forecast: Cooper
Partly sunny day across the region, but winter weather returns tonight.
Partly sunny day across the region, but winter weather returns tonight.