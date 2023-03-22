Partly sunny day across the region, but winter weather returns tonight.

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. tomorrow**
By Jacob Howard
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, we had Dense Fog Advisories across parts of the region. The fog moved out fast since our wind started to increase up to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest. We even saw a band of light rain and snow early this morning, but the band fizzled out quickly.

Today we will see partly sunny skies across much of the region with highs getting into the 30s and 40s, with areas in southern Siouxland getting in the low 50s. Our wind won’t be our friend today as the wind will be out of the northwest at up to 20 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the day today.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s all across Siouxland, with our wind out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Our main focus tonight will be the winter weather passing through. We will start to see a band of snow setting up across the area later tonight, into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Right now, we are forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region. We could see some localized higher amounts of close to 4 inches if the band of snow produces heavy snow.

Since we will see some snow tonight, the NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from 8 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will likely see other counties get added to the advisory later today.

Thursday will be a colder day, with highs only getting into the 30s and 40s, but by Friday and this weekend, highs will get into the upper 40s and low 50s all across Siouxland. So, if snow does fall, the snow will melt.

I have all the details in the attached video above and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments were at a hog confinement fire Tuesday.
Multiple departments battle hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series

Latest News

Future Track
Light showers and patchy fog possible into early Wednesday morning
Future Track
Light showers and patchy fog possible into early Wednesday morning
Nice spring day ahead, but we could see some light rain later today.
Nice spring day ahead, but we could see some light rain later today.
Future Track
Temperatures to stay close to average as a shower chance moves in