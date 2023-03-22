Partly sunny day across the region, but winter weather returns tonight.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, we had Dense Fog Advisories across parts of the region. The fog moved out fast since our wind started to increase up to 20 miles per hour out of the northwest. We even saw a band of light rain and snow early this morning, but the band fizzled out quickly.

Today we will see partly sunny skies across much of the region with highs getting into the 30s and 40s, with areas in southern Siouxland getting in the low 50s. Our wind won’t be our friend today as the wind will be out of the northwest at up to 20 miles per hour, so wind chills will be in the 20s and 30s for much of the day today.

Tonight, lows will fall into the 20s all across Siouxland, with our wind out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour. Our main focus tonight will be the winter weather passing through. We will start to see a band of snow setting up across the area later tonight, into the early morning hours of Thursday.

Right now, we are forecasting 1 to 3 inches of snow across the region. We could see some localized higher amounts of close to 4 inches if the band of snow produces heavy snow.

Since we will see some snow tonight, the NWS has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from 8 p.m. tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning. We will likely see other counties get added to the advisory later today.

Thursday will be a colder day, with highs only getting into the 30s and 40s, but by Friday and this weekend, highs will get into the upper 40s and low 50s all across Siouxland. So, if snow does fall, the snow will melt.

I have all the details in the attached video above and the latest details on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.