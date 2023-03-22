Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.(KMGH via CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (Gray News) – Police said two people had been injured in a shooting at a Colorado high school Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department said on Twitter that it responded to East High School. Two adult victims were found and transported to nearby hospitals, they said.

“It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments were at a hog confinement fire Tuesday.
Multiple departments battle hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference, CPAC...
AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day
FILE - Denny and Myra Lacoste have run afoul of state law by keeping a 22-pound nutria -- a...
Beloved nutria allowed to stay with adopted family
The Department of Health and Human Services announced updates to the organ transplant system.
US is revamping organ transplant system
This clip shows Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid who gives up her voice to trade her fins for...
Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself