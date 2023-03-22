Portion of Dodge Avenue to be closed starting in April

By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 22, 2023
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Engineering Division for Sioux City says the Dodge Avenue Reconstruction project will soon begin for the 2023 construction season.

Officials say the project is to start around April 3, weather permitting, and construction will take place between South Rustin Street to South Cecelia Street. The project will reconstruct the roadway and sidewalks on that stretch of road. City utilities such as water, storm and sanitary sewers will also be replaced. Officials are estimating the project will be done by September 2023.

While the project is going, a detour will be put into place along South Rustin Street, Jay Avenue and South Cecelia Street. The intersection of South Cecelia Street is expected to remain open during this project.

The overall project area for the Dodge Avenue Reconstruction Project.
The overall project area for the Dodge Avenue Reconstruction Project.(Sioux City Engineering Division)

According to the Engineering Division, the project was awarded to Steve Harris Construction, Inc. on January 9, 2023, in the amount of $2,30,950.59. This project is funded with both local funds and an Iowa Department of Transportation Surface Transportation Block Grant.

