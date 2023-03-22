Sioux City pursuit ends after pickup gets stuck driving through fence at Latham Park

These photos show a pickup stuck on a fence in Latham Park. Authorities say this vehicle was...
These photos show a pickup stuck on a fence in Latham Park. Authorities say this vehicle was involved with a pursuit Tuesday morning.(Judie Hayward)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A chase that took authorities throughout Morningside in Sioux City ended at Latham Park when the fleeing vehicle got stuck driving through a fence.

Court documents state early Tuesday morning a Woodbury County Deputy was on Morningside Blvd when they noticed a pickup truck driving suspiciously. Authorities say at one point the pickup pulled into a parking lot in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

While the pickup was in the parking lot, the deputy tried to make contact with the driver, later identified as Lennox Vanvacter. But while the deputy was approaching in their vehicle, the pickup quickly left the parking lot and started accelerating. At this point, the deputy says they turned on their lights and sirens and a pursuit began.

Vanvacter allegedly drove through several neighborhoods during the pursuit, at one point reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Eventually, authorities claim Vanvacter crashed through a metal gate at Latham Park and became stuck for a brief moment. While trying to get unstuck Vanvacter allegedly put the pickup in reverse and struck the deputy’s car, trying to push it backward.

During the pursuit, the pursuing deputy's vehicle was reportedly struck by the fleeing pickup.
During the pursuit, the pursuing deputy's vehicle was reportedly struck by the fleeing pickup.(Judie Hayward)

After the collision, authorities say Vanvacter continued to drive over the gate and went into Latham Park. He allegedly tried to drive through a fence on the west side of the park but got stuck.

Authorities report Vanvacter attempted to flee on foot but surrendered when the deputy threatened to tase him. While he was being taken into custody, authorities say they found what looked like methamphetamine in the pickup.

Vanvacter was taken to a Sioux City hospital after claiming he was having a medical episode, but he ultimately refused any medical treatment.

He was eventually taken to the Woodbury County Jail and has been charged with eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, criminal mischief and several other charges. Further charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments were at a hog confinement fire Tuesday.
Multiple departments battle hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series

Latest News

scam alert
Madison County Sheriff warning residents of scam call impersonating law enforcement
The overall project area for the Dodge Avenue Reconstruction Project.
Portion of Dodge Avenue to be closed starting in April
Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium welcomed a baby giraffe over the weekend.
Omaha zoo welcomes baby giraffe
Dog Walk Forecast: Cooper
Dog Walk Forecast: Cooper