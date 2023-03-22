Sioux City pursuit ends after pickup gets stuck driving through fence at Latham Park

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A chase that took authorities throughout Morningside in Sioux City ended at Latham Park when the fleeing vehicle got stuck driving through a fence.

Court documents state early Tuesday morning a Woodbury County Deputy was on Morningside Blvd when they noticed a pickup truck driving suspiciously. Authorities say at one point the pickup pulled into a parking lot in an attempt to avoid law enforcement.

While the pickup was in the parking lot, the deputy tried to make contact with the driver, later identified as Lennox Vanvacter. But while the deputy was approaching in their vehicle, the pickup quickly left the parking lot and started accelerating. At this point, the deputy says they turned on their lights and sirens and a pursuit began.

Vanvacter allegedly drove through several neighborhoods during the pursuit, at one point reaching speeds of 80 mph in a 30 mph zone.

Eventually, authorities claim Vanvacter crashed through a metal gate at Latham Park and became stuck for a brief moment. While trying to get unstuck Vanvacter allegedly put the pickup in reverse and struck the deputy’s car, trying to push it backward.

During the pursuit, the pursuing deputy's vehicle was reportedly struck by the fleeing pickup. (Judie Hayward)

After the collision, authorities say Vanvacter continued to drive over the gate and went into Latham Park. He allegedly tried to drive through a fence on the west side of the park but got stuck.

Authorities report Vanvacter attempted to flee on foot but surrendered when the deputy threatened to tase him. While he was being taken into custody, authorities say they found what looked like methamphetamine in the pickup.

Vanvacter was taken to a Sioux City hospital after claiming he was having a medical episode, but he ultimately refused any medical treatment.

He was eventually taken to the Woodbury County Jail and has been charged with eluding, assault on persons in certain occupations, criminal mischief and several other charges. Further charges may be filed as the investigation continues.

