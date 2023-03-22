Siouxland farmer looks to the future on National Ag Day

One Jackson, NE farmer is looking at technology to balance volatility.
One Jackson, NE farmer is looking at technology to balance volatility.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Tuesday March 21, 2023, is National Ag Day and one local farmer is looking at ways to bounce back after a drought filled crop season.

“One of the driest years on record for a lot of folks in the area, and just coming off of times where pricing has been very volatile, both on the input side but also on the crop value side,” Farmer at Nelson Farms Taylor Nelson said.

With potential unknowns in the ag industry, at Nelson farms one thing they think is very important is being on the cutting edge of technology and having information right at their fingertips.

“It’s going to be about doing more with less, and everything that we do, and we’re really doing our best and a lot of farmers are doing their best to leverage technology to figure out how they can get the most possible output out of the least amount of input possible,” Nelson said.

Nelson is a 5th generation farmer and while he is doing what he can to maximize profits a season like he just saw can be tough on the bottom line. He said without subsidized crop insurance in his mind farming wouldn’t be financially feasible and operations would go under.

“Crop insurance is foundational to the risk management of our business,” Nelson said. “We build our marketing strategies around crop insurance, and we really build our whole risk profile around crop insurance, so making sure that that’s strong, and that that’s robust is very, very important to all farmers.”

One thing that is on the top of Nelson’s mind is the markets which he checks multiple times a day on his smart phone and the farm bill which is up for re-authorization on Capitol Hill.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series
Multiple fire departments were at a hog confinement fire Tuesday.
Multiple departments battle hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement

Latest News

Sioux City Resident voices concern about carbon pipeline
Citizens voice concerns at Woodbury County Board of Supervisors meeting about Carbon Pipeline
Medical marijuana
Anti-marijuana groups push Noem to veto medical marijuana expansion bill
Morningside baseball gets sweep over Jamestown to start GPAC conference play
NE New State Fire Marshal