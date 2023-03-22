Snow to move in Wednesday night with slushy accumulation possible in parts of Siouxland

**Winter Weather Advisory for Holt County from 8 pm Wednesday to 10 am Thursday**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We cleared out our skies some today as highs made it into the upper 30s and lower 40s for much of Siouxland.

Now get ready for changes to move back in tonight.

A mix of precipitation could start to move into western Siouxland during the evening hours and much of that will be turning to some wet snow that will fall into the night as lows head into the upper 20s.

A slushy accumulation could be possible in parts of the area, especially on grassy surfaces.

Holt County will be in a Winter Weather Advisory tonight as it’s far western Siouxland that has the best chance of seeing the highest of slushy accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.

A few flurries could linger into Thursday morning with some clearing expected heading into the afternoon hours with highs staying a bit cool in the low 40s.

High will get back closer to average as we top out near 50 on both Friday and Saturday under partly cloudy skies.

More clouds move back in on Sunday with highs in the low to mid 40s.

What will next week hold in store?

I’ll take a closer look at that 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

