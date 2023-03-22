Tulip Festival reveals Tulip Court costumes, parade marshals

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - The 82nd Tulip Festival in Orange City, Iowa is only about two months away and the community continues to prepare for the event.

On Tuesday, March 22, the annual Orange City Tulip Festival Extravaganza was held, during which the costumes for the 2023 Tulip Queen and Court were revealed. Organizers announced who the 2023 parade marshal.

According to a press release, this year’s costumes are authentic costumes from the Friesland region known as Leeuwarden, which is located in the Netherlands. Queens costume is based on a wedding grown, the style being reserved for the ladies from the richest circles in the 1780s. The Court’s costumes were patterned after photos from the museum exhibit “Chintz in Bloom” at the Fries Museum, also from the same era.

Autoplay Caption

The Tulip Festival Steering Community also announced that Bert and Peggy Aarsen are the parade marshals for the festival. Organizers say Bert was born in Ede, Netherlands and his family immigrated to Orange City in 1955 when he was just 5 years old. He graduated from MOC High School in 1986. Peggy was born in Metz, France to a French mother and a US Air Force father. She lived in France and Germany for 17 years. They moved to Oklahoma and she attended the University of Oklahoma and moved to Dallas, Texas after she graduated. Bert and Peggy were married in 1978 and have one son, Nicholas, and three grandsons.

Bert and Peggy have previously served on the Tulip Festival Steering Committee for 5 years and have volunteered in various capacities with the Tulip Festival for nearly 25 years.

This year’s Tulip Festival is scheduled for May 17 through May 20. You can learn more about the festival here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.