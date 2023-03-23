17-year-old dies after crash in Woodbury County

By Dean Welte
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - One teen has died and another was injured after a crash on a Woodbury County highway.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Highway 31 and 145th Street, which is northeast of Correctionville. They say the accident involved two vehicles traveling south on the highway.

According to the sheriff’s office, there was a collision that caused both vehicles to enter the ditch. One of the vehicles rolled multiple times causing the driver to be ejected.

The driver of one vehicle, a 16-year-old male, was transported to the hospital and had minor injuries. The driver of the other vehicle, the 17-year-old male that was ejected from his vehicle, was transported to a hospital as well but died from his injuries.

The accident is currently under investigation by the Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office and no further details are being released at this time.

