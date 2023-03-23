$50 million Highway 75 construction project to start in Sioux Center, IA

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Phase one of road construction on Highway 75 in Sioux Center is set to start next month.

The project will be completed in three phases and will cost $50 million.

Since Highway 75 is a state highway, some of the funding will come from the state. The city is going to invest a total of about $19 million into this project.

The project has been talked about for about 15-plus years, it will finally begin in April. It’ll include an enhanced 4-lane with a lane dedicated for left turns, as well as space for decorative medians.

The first phase will begin at 20th Street South and continue to 13th Street South.

Phase one will continue through 2023, but in the end, the whole project will benefit the community greatly.

”The need to repair and replace the highway became quite evident, also as our community continues to grow, we’ve seen a lot of additional traffic on Highway 75 we see anywhere from 13 to 15,000 vehicles per day, so we’re trying to project not the next 10 to 15 years, but we’re looking 50 years down the road,” said Scott Wynja, the Coty Manager for Sioux Center.

The project will stretch all the way to 12th Street North and will hopefully be completed in 2025. The three functions DGR Engineering focused on for the project were safety, function, and aesthetics.

“We want people to move safely through the corridor, have easier abilities to get on and off the highway from a safety perspective and help traffic flow better but flow doesn’t necessarily we actually want traffic to slow down but move more efficiently,” said Justin Christiansen, the project manager form DGR Engineering.

Once construction starts, there will be head-to-head traffic on various parts of the roadway to allow work to begin and movement through town to continue for the public.

While construction is ongoing there will still be access to businesses and other facilities along the highway.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.