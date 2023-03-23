After a snowy night expect a cloudy day with some clearing by this afternoon

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland! Overnight, we had some heavy snow move through the area, with reports of thundersnow across much of the area. Snowfall from last night is ranging from 3 to 4 inches, but in Fordyce, NE, they are reporting 8 inches of snow this morning.

The temperatures this morning aren’t too bad, as they are sitting in the 20s and 30s across the region, but our wind is out of the north at up to 15 miles per hour, so wind chills are in the teens and 20s across Siouxland. Also, we had a cloudy start to our morning as the snow moved east.

Today, you can expect a cloudy start to the first part of your day as temperatures climb into the 30s and 40s. Then this afternoon we will see some sunshine as clouds move out of the region. The wind today won’t be so bad as it comes out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight lows fall into the 20s with our wind out of the east northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. Our skies tonight will be partly cloudy to somewhat clear across Siouxland.

The rest of the week will be on the quiet side, with highs in the 40s and 50s and partly cloudy to sunny skies. Sunday and the start of next week we will see our highs fall into the low 40s, but right now we are not forecasting for rain next week.

I have all the details in the attached video and the latest details on News 4 at Noon!

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.