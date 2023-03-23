Around Siouxland: Hunt Elementary School presents their production of ‘Annie Kids’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hunt Elementary school is putting on its own production of Annie Kids.

The show will be the first production to be on stage at the school’s new building.

On March 23 the shows start at 9:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 4 pm. On March 24 the show will start at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $2 for adults and $1 for kids

