Around Siouxland: Midwest Honor Flight’s trivia night

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Midwest Honor flight is holding a fundraiser, trivia night.

The event is to raise money for veterans to take them to DC for a day of honor.

There will be six rounds of trivia with one specifically on military history, an included meal, cash prizes, and a silent auction.

The trivia will have teams of six. The teams will have to pay $150 to enter, including a meal from Carlos Catering.

The event will be on March 25 at the South Sioux City American Legion.

If you want to learn more about the event, click here.

