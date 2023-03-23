Bishop Heelan students fill nearly 14,000 Easter eggs for Winnebago Egg Hunt

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Students at Bishop Heelan took part in a special activity Thursday that’ll help bring Easter fun to hundreds of kids in Siouxland.

Heelan students helped fill 13,864 Easter eggs to be used in the Winnebago Easter Egg hunt on Good Friday.

It’s the first year the students are taking part in the activity. Organizers say each child participating in the egg hunt will likely walk away with a few dozen eggs, with each one containing 2 little bags or pieces of candy.

It’s a great opportunity for the students to put their Catholic values to work and help bring an Easter celebration to kids who may not have been able to have one.

”Not everybody has opportunities to celebrate Easter like in their own house by themselves,” said Jaycee Aldrich, a junior at Bishop Heelan. “Like, they’re not able to provide an Easter egg hunt for all their kids. So having a big, open Easter egg hunt for the community is really helpful because then everybody gets to celebrate.”

On Thursday, the students were able to fill over 10,000 Easter eggs in only 35 minutes. The rest of the eggs will be filled at a later date.

