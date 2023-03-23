Conor McGregor’s Irish whiskey company donates $100,000 to Georgia fire department

Conor McGregor visited the firefighters during the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
By Flynn Snyder and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - Mixed martial artist Conor McGregor paid a visit to Savannah, Georgia during last week’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Although his visit has ended, he’s still leaving an impact on the city.

McGregor’s Irish whiskey company is planning to donate $100,000 to Savannah’s fire department, according to WTOC.

Officials said the donation from Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey will help the department buy gear bags that will protect firefighters from carcinogen exposure.

Fire chief Elzie Kitchen said he also hopes to use the funds to start programs aiming to hire more women in the department.

Kitchen said McGregor’s team originally reached out in January and even stopped by to have breakfast with first responders before the parade last week.

Along with the financial boost, Kitchen said the visit from McGregor also helped to add to the department’s morale. He said it was special and put a smile on the faces of firefighters and their families.

