Construction on Highway 71 through Great Lakes Corridor will not go through summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This spring, travelers on U.S. Highway 71 are expected to encounter some construction in the area of Arnolds Park and Okoboji, Iowa.

Officials say businesses along the construction zone in Arnolds Park and Okoboji remain open and accessible.

They’re reminding everyone there will NOT be any work going on during the summer. The construction, and the detour, are expected to wrap up on May 25.

”You know we’ve been hearing that there’s perhaps somebody that works part-time at a restaurant or something is not aware that it’s not going to be throughout the whole summer and there’s some mixed messaging out there. So we’re really working hard to get the word out to the businesses and provide them with some concrete information that they can in turn share with their employees and post for their employees to have everybody sharing the same messages, that hey, you know what? It is a little bit tough to get around right now but you still can. Businesses are open and it will be done by Memorial Day for the spring session.” said Blain Andera, President and CEO of the Iowa Great Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce.

Construction on the first phase of the project will be suspended on May 25, with work not resuming until after Labor Day this fall. The project will continue in phases during the Spring and Fall over the next couple of years.

