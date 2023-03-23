County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Multiple fire departments were at a hog confinement fire Tuesday.
Multiple departments battle hog confinement fire near Merrill, IA
Sioux City logo
City of Sioux City accepts $3.8 million settlement
Photos taken of the party by the Stanton County Sheriff's Office.
Over 40 minors cited after house party near Pilger, NE
Police lights
2 found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in South Sioux City
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson to perform in Battery Park Summer Concert Series

Latest News

Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
1 hurt when tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
FILE - Justin Roiland poses for a portrait to promote the television series "Rick and Morty" on...
‘Rick and Morty’ creator has domestic abuse charges dropped
FILE - This aerial photo shows the movie set of "Rust" at Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe,...
Workplace-safety sanction finalized in Alec Baldwin shooting