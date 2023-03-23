Hinton, Akron-Westfield win ‘Making a Difference’ contest

By KTIV Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(KTIV) - We saw a lot of creative videos from Siouxland schools about how they are making a difference, but a few stuck out to us.

We want to give a big congratulations to Hinton and Akron-Westfield middle schools for winning our “Making a Difference” contest!

Hinton and Akron-Westfield sent in great videos showcasing just how special their schools are. For all they do, each school won $1,000 and a free day to have fun at Arnolds Park Amusement Park!

There is still one more school left to be chosen, so tune in to tomorrow’s News 4 at 6 to see the lucky winner.

