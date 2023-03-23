Man accused of killing 2-year-old daughter during police chase in Texas

The mother of 2-year-old Zevaya Flanagan discusses her daughter's slaying. (Source: KHOU/CNN)
By KHOU staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas man is being held on $2 million bond for allegedly killing his daughter.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday.

He’s accused of taking his 2-year-old from daycare on Monday and fleeing with her after confronting her mother.

Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.
Deontray Flanagan appeared in a Houston court Wednesday, accused of killing his daughter.(Source: KHOU/CNN)

Flanagan was chased by police for 45 minutes as he allegedly assaulted the girl in the car, authorities said.

He was eventually arrested by a tactical team, but the girl was already dead.

Flanagan is facing a murder charge, but prosecutors said that it could be upgraded to capital murder pending autopsy results.

A toddler dies after her father allegedly picked her up at daycare, confronted the mother and led sheriff deputies on a chase in Texas. (Source: KPRC/CNN)

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

These photos show a pickup stuck on a fence in Latham Park. Authorities say this vehicle was...
Sioux City pursuit ends after pickup gets stuck driving through fence at Latham Park
Human remains found in Georgia in 2020 were identified as Crystal Hendrix, who had been missing...
Remains found in 2020 identified as pregnant woman missing since 2013
Two inmates used a toothbrush and a metal object to escape through a cell wall at the Newport...
Police: Inmates caught at IHOP after using toothbrush to escape jail
Devon Nye, a pediatric nurse practitioner at Hillcrest, and Kyla Fratus, an occupational...
Sisters-in-law give birth on the same day at hospital where they both work
Missouri River Boat Club gearing up for construction on new club house
A new clubhouse is on the horizon for the Missouri River Boat Club

Latest News

Michigan Court of Appeals judges Michael Riordan, from left, Christopher Murray and Christopher...
Parents of Oxford school shooter can face trial, court says
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO faces off with Congress over security fears
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
Shou Chew, TikTok CEO, testified before Congress on Thursday.
TikTok CEO explains where data is kept
The Adams County Sheriff's Office comes up $400 short after returning money confiscated from...
Afroman sued by law enforcement officers who raided his home