Mobile home catches fire in Yankton, SD

YANKTON, S.D. (KTIV) - Investigators think a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Yankton, South Dakota started with an electrical problem.

The fire broke out just before 5 p.m. in the 400 block of West 15th Street. Heavy smoke and flames were coming from a window when the Yankton Fire Department arrived. It took them about an hour and a half to get the flames under control.

No one was at the home when the fire broke out and nobody was hurt.

