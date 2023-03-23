Police: Man taken into custody after assaulting staff at MercyOne

(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A man was taken into police custody Thursday morning after police say he assaulted medical staff at a Sioux City hospital.

The Sioux City Police Department says at about 9:41 a.m. officers were sent to MercyOne for a report of a suicidal man who was assaulting the staff. When officers arrived at the scene, they learned the man, identified as 44-year-old Alfred Gomez of Moville, Iowa, had taken out his IV and was attempting to assault the staff by stabbing them with the IV needle.

Police allege the man continued to escalate the situation by “breaking the IV stand in multiple pieces and tied them to his wrists to use as weapons.”

According to police, Gomez continued to be uncooperative with officers and began throwing objects at them. Police report they eventually used a “PepperBall system” to subdue Gomez. The system launches a food-based non-chemical agent that’s used to nonlethally subdue people.

After officers used the PepperBall system, Gomez surrendered and was taken into custody. Gomez reportedly sustained minor injuries during the incident and was treated by MercyOne staff.

Police say Gomez will be charged with multiple counts of assault including assault on a peace officer and criminal mischief.

