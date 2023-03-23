Slightly warmer weather moves back in as we head toward the weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Parts of Siouxland woke up to several inches of snow that had fallen in the nighttime hours as lightning and thunder accompanied the snow enhancing the snowfall rates which quickly increased the amounts that fell.

Tonight will be a much quieter night as partly cloudy skies will prevail along with some patchy fog sending lows to near normal levels in the mid 20s.

Friday should give us partly cloudy skies and just a light wind as highs head into the upper 40s to around 50.

There could be a slight chance of light rain showers Friday night with lows close to the freezing point of 32 degrees.

A lot of clouds look to stick around for the weekend leaving us a bit below average as highs on Saturday top out in the upper 40s with low 40s expected on Sunday.

Will our coolish weather continue into next week?

I’ll have more on that in my full forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

After a snowy night expect a cloudy day with some clearing by this afternoon
